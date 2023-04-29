Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 500.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,616,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,001,000 after buying an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,881,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,369.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,258,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,258 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 184.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,033,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,899,000 after buying an additional 671,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 998,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,167,000 after acquiring an additional 186,516 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.76 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $49.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.38.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

