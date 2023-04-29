Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Purchased by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHH. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,469,000. Tevis Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 173,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,336,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,262. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

