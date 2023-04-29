Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Reduced by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 589,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,171 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $38,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,482,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,827,000 after buying an additional 9,451,255 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,072,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,366,000 after buying an additional 3,932,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,199,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,057,000 after buying an additional 3,348,150 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.99. 1,840,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,504. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $51.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.72. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

