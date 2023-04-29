SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) and Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) Financial Comparison

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) and Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SciPlay and Glory Star New Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SciPlay 3.34% 3.84% 2.99% Glory Star New Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.6% of SciPlay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of SciPlay shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.7% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

SciPlay has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glory Star New Media Group has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SciPlay and Glory Star New Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SciPlay 1 4 4 0 2.33 Glory Star New Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

SciPlay currently has a consensus target price of $17.05, indicating a potential downside of 0.20%. Given SciPlay’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SciPlay is more favorable than Glory Star New Media Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SciPlay and Glory Star New Media Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SciPlay $671.00 million 3.19 $22.40 million $0.93 18.37 Glory Star New Media Group $157.08 million 0.24 $26.89 million N/A N/A

Glory Star New Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SciPlay.

Summary

SciPlay beats Glory Star New Media Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of games. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure. The company was founded on November 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Glory Star New Media Group

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business segments. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment generates advertising revenue from broadcasting IP short videos, live streaming, and APP advertising through the Cheers APP; and service revenue from Cheers E-mall marketplace. The Traditional Media Business segment mainly contributes to the advertising revenue from the Cheers TV-series, copyright revenue, customized content production revenue, and others. The company was founded on February 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

