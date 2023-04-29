Seele-N (SEELE) Trading 90.8% Lower This Week

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Seele-N token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $5.66 million and approximately $70,398.53 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Seele-N has traded 90.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007332 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00027189 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019194 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00017921 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001162 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,359.57 or 0.99943912 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.0002274 USD and is down -24.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $66,782.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

