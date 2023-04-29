Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SXT stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.46. The stock had a trading volume of 229,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,521. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Sensient Technologies has a 52 week low of $63.17 and a 52 week high of $89.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,561,000 after buying an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,227,000 after purchasing an additional 62,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,326,000 after purchasing an additional 20,138 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 834,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,526,000 after purchasing an additional 135,641 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

