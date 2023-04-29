Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Down 22.9% in April

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the March 31st total of 27,100 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sentage stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.89% of Sentage worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Sentage Stock Up 27.1 %

Sentage stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. 661,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,388. Sentage has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16.

Sentage Company Profile

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. Sentage Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

