Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Receives GBX 211.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 211.40 ($2.64).

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.37) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.75) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 217 ($2.71) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Serco Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Serco Group

In other news, insider Nigel Crossley sold 111,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.90), for a total value of £168,791.44 ($210,804.85). Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Serco Group Stock Performance

Serco Group Increases Dividend

LON:SRP opened at GBX 152.10 ($1.90) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,170.00, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 154.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 157.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.85. Serco Group has a 1-year low of GBX 145.10 ($1.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 199 ($2.49).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a GBX 1.92 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $0.94. Serco Group’s payout ratio is 2,307.69%.

About Serco Group

(Get Rating)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.