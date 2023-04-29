ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Upgraded to Neutral by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. BNP Paribas currently has $410.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $478.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $526.33.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $459.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $448.51 and a 200 day moving average of $420.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $93.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $521.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,546 shares of company stock worth $29,474,729 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. New Hampshire Trust boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mirova boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 16.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.