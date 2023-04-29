Shell Asset Management Co. Has $15.42 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,651 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 0.7% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $2,843,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 291,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,789,000 after acquiring an additional 29,720 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 11,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock traded up $7.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $362.58. 1,742,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,506. The company’s fifty day moving average is $342.58 and its 200-day moving average is $343.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $395.80.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.50.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

See Also

