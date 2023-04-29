Shell Asset Management Co. Has $7.04 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,318 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,885 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 53.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.2 %

AMAT stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,064,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,446,774. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $125.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.36. The company has a market capitalization of $95.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.31.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.