Shell Asset Management Co. Has $8.40 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,294 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 184,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,852,000 after acquiring an additional 33,712 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,124,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,824,000 after acquiring an additional 35,801 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zoetis by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,822,000 after acquiring an additional 79,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,131,000 after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.43.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.78. 1,606,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $183.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

See Also

