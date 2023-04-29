Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $9,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 652,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after buying an additional 116,253 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 207,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 198,640 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,835,929 shares. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average is $41.14. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

