Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,203 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,356,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Investment House LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 28,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,467 shares of company stock worth $35,801,465 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $5.30 on Friday, reaching $301.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,940,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.55 billion, a PE ratio of 82.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $304.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.14 and a 200-day moving average of $251.91.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.40.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

