Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,516 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.8% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $17,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY traded up $5.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $395.86. 5,350,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,382. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $283.00 and a 1 year high of $404.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.86.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.50.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

