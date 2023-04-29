Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 12,455 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,455 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.2 %

AMGN stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,721,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.81. The company has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 288.75% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.69.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

