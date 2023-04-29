Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 7,900 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Silicon Laboratories worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 975.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 2.4 %

Silicon Laboratories stock traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.30. The stock had a trading volume of 828,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,224. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $194.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $257.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SLAB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $112,140.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.