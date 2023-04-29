SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the March 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SHIMAMURA Price Performance

Shares of SHAOF remained flat at C$93.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$93.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$88.69. SHIMAMURA has a fifty-two week low of C$93.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.74.

Get SHIMAMURA alerts:

About SHIMAMURA

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

SHIMAMURA Co, Ltd. operates stores in Japan and Taiwan. The company's stores provide clothing, fashion, food, and housing-related products. SHIMAMURA Co, Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Saitama, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for SHIMAMURA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHIMAMURA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.