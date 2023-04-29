Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Trifast (LON:TRI)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Trifast (LON:TRI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Trifast Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Trifast stock opened at GBX 72 ($0.90) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.72, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £97.99 million, a PE ratio of 1,440.00 and a beta of 1.11. Trifast has a 52-week low of GBX 46.70 ($0.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 109.28 ($1.36). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 69.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 69.47.

Trifast Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Trifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Trifast

Trifast Company Profile

In related news, insider Scott Mac Meekin purchased 14,388 shares of Trifast stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £9,927.72 ($12,398.80). Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

