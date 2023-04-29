Short Interest in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Drops By 35.9%

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the March 31st total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ADES. Roth Capital began coverage on Advanced Emissions Solutions in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Emissions Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADES traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,236. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60.

Insider Activity at Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 million. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Emissions Solutions will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Campbell-Breeden bought 52,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $210,968.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeremy Blank sold 154,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $617,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 477,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Campbell-Breeden bought 52,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $210,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,742 shares in the company, valued at $210,968. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADES. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 26,794 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 15,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 40,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.