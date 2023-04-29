Short Interest in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Expands By 128.0%

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,900 shares, a growth of 128.0% from the March 31st total of 130,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 362,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 24,228 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AKTX stock remained flat at $0.18 during trading hours on Friday. 624,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,742. Akari Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Akari Therapeutics

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

