Short Interest in alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Decreases By 50.0%

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

alstria office REIT Stock Performance

ALSRF opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $7.75. alstria office REIT has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $7.75.

alstria office REIT Company Profile

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

