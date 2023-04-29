Short Interest in Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Rises By 42.8%

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,000 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the March 31st total of 134,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 868,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Aurcana Silver Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUNFF remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.09. Aurcana Silver has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.22.

Aurcana Silver Company Profile

Aurcana Silver Corp. is an exploration company. It engages in the mining and exploration of silver properties. The company operates through Shafter Project, a silver deposit located in Presidio County, southwest Texas. Aurcana Silver was founded on October 12, 1917 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

