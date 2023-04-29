Short Interest in Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Expands By 80.0%

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bénéteau Price Performance

Shares of BTEAF stock remained flat at $16.22 on Friday. Bénéteau has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61.

About Bénéteau

Bénéteau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under the Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; and leisure homes under the IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names.

