Short Interest in Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Expands By 80.0%

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bénéteau Price Performance
Shares of BTEAF stock remained flat at $16.22 on Friday. Bénéteau has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61.
About Bénéteau
