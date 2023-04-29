Short Interest in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Increases By 160.0%

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,300 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the March 31st total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 25.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 658,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after buying an additional 135,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 112.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 131,849 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 724.8% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 144,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 127,415 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 343,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 105,013 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after purchasing an additional 98,222 shares during the period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Performance

FRA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.87. The company had a trading volume of 109,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,078. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.1116 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

