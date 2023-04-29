Short Interest in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Increases By 181.0%

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 181.0% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNY opened at $10.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $11.96.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.