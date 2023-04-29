Short Interest in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Increases By 181.0%

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 181.0% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:BNY opened at $10.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $11.96.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
