Short Interest in Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Increases By 19.9%

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the March 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Blue Dolphin Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of BDCO stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.51. 3,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,493. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 million, a PE ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.30. Blue Dolphin Energy has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $3.14.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile

Blue Dolphin Energy Co is an independent downstream energy company, which engages in refining and marketing petroleum products in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It operates through the Refinery Operations, Tolling and Terminaling Operations segments. The Refinery Operations segment refines and markets petroleum products.

