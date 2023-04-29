Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Rises By 33.2%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the March 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BOUYF. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bouygues from €32.00 ($35.56) to €34.50 ($38.33) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bouygues from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bouygues currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Bouygues Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOUYF remained flat at $33.99 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $35.61.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues ( OTCMKTS:BOUYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 billion. Bouygues had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 8.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Bouygues will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm operates through the following segments: Bouygues Construction (Construction & Services), Bouygues Immobilier (Property), Colas (Transport Infrastructure), TF1 (Media) and Bouygues Telecom (Telecoms).

