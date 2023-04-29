Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Rises By 33.2%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the March 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.3 days.
Several research firms have issued reports on BOUYF. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bouygues from €32.00 ($35.56) to €34.50 ($38.33) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bouygues from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bouygues currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BOUYF remained flat at $33.99 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $35.61.
Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm operates through the following segments: Bouygues Construction (Construction & Services), Bouygues Immobilier (Property), Colas (Transport Infrastructure), TF1 (Media) and Bouygues Telecom (Telecoms).
