Short Interest in Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Grows By 63.7%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, a growth of 63.7% from the March 31st total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 650,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Bunker Hill Mining Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BHLL remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Friday. 15,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,027. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11. Bunker Hill Mining has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.24. The company has a market cap of $23.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.02.
About Bunker Hill Mining
