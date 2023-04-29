Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Drops By 46.5%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the March 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BZLFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($34.97) to GBX 2,850 ($35.59) in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($28.10) to GBX 2,340 ($29.22) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,300 ($41.21) to GBX 3,060 ($38.22) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,841.67.

Shares of BZLFY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.10. 135,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,191. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average of $35.74.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

