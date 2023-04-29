Short Interest in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Declines By 26.4%

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,912,000 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the March 31st total of 3,956,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of CHEAF stock remained flat at $0.39 on Friday. China Eastern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $0.39.

