Short Interest in China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Drops By 20.2%

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the March 31st total of 2,242,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Oilfield Services Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CHOLF remained flat at $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. China Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13.
China Oilfield Services Company Profile
