Short Interest in Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Increases By 443.4%

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 443.4% from the March 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Shares of DGEAF stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $45.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,512. Diageo has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $50.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.69.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

