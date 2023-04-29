Short Interest in Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Increases By 443.4%

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 443.4% from the March 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.
Diageo Price Performance
Shares of DGEAF stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $45.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,512. Diageo has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $50.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.69.
About Diageo
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diageo (DGEAF)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.