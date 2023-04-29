Short Interest in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Grows By 23.5%

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the March 31st total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In other news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $1,220,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $296,512.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,044,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 40,000 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $1,220,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,750,665 shares of company stock valued at $762,115,964. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DV. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at $981,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DoubleVerify Stock Down 1.7 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

Shares of DV traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,345. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average of $26.57.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $133.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. On average, analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

