Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Expands By 32.8%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the March 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.8 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFEU. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 91.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 28,190 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

RFEU traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.62. 195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.41. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $65.75.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Company Profile

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (RFEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed European stocks selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

