Short Interest in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Grows By 18.5%

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the March 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SDVY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.28. The stock had a trading volume of 308,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,929. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average of $26.88.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
