Short Interest in InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Decreases By 60.8%

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,500 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the March 31st total of 426,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,675.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IIPZF. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.75 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.