Short Interest in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Increases By 164.0%

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 164.0% from the March 31st total of 420,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,068,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.17. The stock had a trading volume of 405,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,367. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.10.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
