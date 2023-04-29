Short Interest in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Increases By 164.0%

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 164.0% from the March 31st total of 420,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,068,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.17. The stock had a trading volume of 405,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,367. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.10.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 411,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after acquiring an additional 14,927 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 27,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $632,000.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

