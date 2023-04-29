Short Interest in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Rises By 172.7%

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,300 shares, an increase of 172.7% from the March 31st total of 165,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Jiuzi Stock Performance

JZXN stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18. Jiuzi has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jiuzi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) by 297.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,637 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.06% of Jiuzi worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jiuzi

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its variable interest entity in Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates Jiuzi retail stores that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts. As of March 15, 2022, it operated 37 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store in the People's Republic of China.

