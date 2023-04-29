Short Interest in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Drops By 20.2%

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the March 31st total of 82,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

LightInTheBox Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LITB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,484. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.43.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%. The business had revenue of $156.42 million during the quarter.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

