Short Interest in LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Drops By 20.7%

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LVMUY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €845.00 ($938.89) to €880.00 ($977.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $786.60.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $191.99 on Friday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of $112.04 and a 12 month high of $199.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.71 and a 200-day moving average of $160.64.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Increases Dividend

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.2053 per share. This is a boost from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.04%.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

