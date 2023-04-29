Short Interest in LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Drops By 20.7%

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LVMUY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €845.00 ($938.89) to €880.00 ($977.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $786.60.
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $191.99 on Friday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of $112.04 and a 12 month high of $199.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.71 and a 200-day moving average of $160.64.
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Increases Dividend
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (LVMUY)
