Short Interest in Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Declines By 20.7%

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,272,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Marijuana Company of America Price Performance

Marijuana Company of America has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

About Marijuana Company of America

(Get Rating)

Marijuana Company of America, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities. It also engages in developing, producing, and distributing branded cannabis and cannabidiol products in the United States. The firm operates through the hempSMART segment. It operates a diversified business portfolio positioned across various cannabis segments including Cultivation, Nationwide Distribution, International Consumer Products, and Strategic Investments.

