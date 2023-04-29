Short Interest in Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Rises By 143.6%

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,436,000 shares, an increase of 143.6% from the March 31st total of 589,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MHSDF stock remained flat at $2.45 during trading hours on Friday. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53.

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

