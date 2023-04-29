Short Interest in Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Expands By 19.4%

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the March 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Meliá Hotels International Price Performance

OTCMKTS SMIZF remained flat at $5.92 during trading on Friday. Meliá Hotels International has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $8.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55.

Get Meliá Hotels International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on SMIZF shares. Bank of America lowered Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Meliá Hotels International Company Profile

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meliá Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meliá Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.