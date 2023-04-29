Short Interest in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Grows By 181.1%

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 181.1% from the March 31st total of 594,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 445,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $63.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.
Insider Activity at Metropolitan Bank
In other news, CEO Mark R. Defazio acquired 20,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $496,511.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,511.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark R. Defazio acquired 20,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $496,511.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,511.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Greg Sigrist acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.97 per share, for a total transaction of $35,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,896.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $553,701 over the last three months. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metropolitan Bank
Metropolitan Bank Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MCB opened at $32.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $351.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average is $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Metropolitan Bank has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $94.60.
Metropolitan Bank Company Profile
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals. The company was founded by Mark R. DeFazio in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Metropolitan Bank (MCB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.