Short Interest in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Grows By 181.1%

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 181.1% from the March 31st total of 594,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 445,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

MCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $63.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Defazio acquired 20,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $496,511.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,511.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark R. Defazio acquired 20,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $496,511.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,511.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Greg Sigrist acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.97 per share, for a total transaction of $35,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,896.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $553,701 over the last three months. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 34.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 27.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 57.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,092,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCB opened at $32.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $351.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average is $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Metropolitan Bank has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $94.60.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals. The company was founded by Mark R. DeFazio in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

