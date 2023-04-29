Short Interest in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Decreases By 15.4%

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,700 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the March 31st total of 283,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Nature’s Sunshine Products

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NATR. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 32.6% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,651,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,607,000 after purchasing an additional 405,926 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the fourth quarter worth $2,736,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 143.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 74,508 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 42.6% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 161,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 48,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 59.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 41,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NATR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Performance

Shares of NATR opened at $10.96 on Friday. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $16.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $208.90 million, a P/E ratio of -547.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

