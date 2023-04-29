Short Interest in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Drops By 15.4%

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,700 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the March 31st total of 317,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

NextCure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTC remained flat at $1.51 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 41,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,755. The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.07. NextCure has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that NextCure will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextCure

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of NextCure by 224.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NextCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextCure in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in NextCure by 100.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NextCure by 104.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of NextCure in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

