Short Interest in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Drops By 15.4%

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,700 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the March 31st total of 317,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
NextCure Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NXTC remained flat at $1.51 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 41,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,755. The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.07. NextCure has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68.
NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that NextCure will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of NextCure in a report on Friday, March 3rd.
NextCure Company Profile
NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.
