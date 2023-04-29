Short Interest in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Drops By 16.8%

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Institutional Trading of Qorvo
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 670,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Qorvo Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $92.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.04. Qorvo has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $121.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on QRVO. Cowen boosted their target price on Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.83.
About Qorvo
Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.
