Short Interest in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Drops By 16.8%

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 670,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $92.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.04. Qorvo has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $121.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on QRVO. Cowen boosted their target price on Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.83.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.