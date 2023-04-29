Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Declines By 19.9%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the March 31st total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Safran Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SAFRY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.87. The stock had a trading volume of 52,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,302. Safran has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $39.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Safran from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

About Safran

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense, and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense, and Aerosystems, Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

