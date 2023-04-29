Short Interest in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Declines By 23.5%

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97.

Get Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNRH. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,452,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 499,580 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 1,004.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 291,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 91,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 242.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 335,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 237,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $437,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.