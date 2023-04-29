Short Interest in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Declines By 23.5%

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNRH. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,452,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 499,580 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 1,004.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 291,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 91,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 242.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 335,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 237,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $437,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.
